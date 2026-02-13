Family Glow Dance

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About this event
$
Each ticket includes: 1 Glow Wand, 1 Pair of Light up Glasses, 1 Drink, 1 Cookie
Pre-purchase, show up, and enjoy a stress-free night of glowing fun.
This is NOT a drop off event. Children MUST be accompanied by an adult.
Each ticket includes: 1 Drink, 1 Cookie
-Glow items will NOT be sold at the dance. Pre-purchase, show up, and enjoy a stress-free night of glowing fun.
-This is NOT a drop off event. Children MUST be accompanied by an adult.
1 Glow Wand
Glow wands will NOT be sold at the dance. Pre-purchase, show up, and enjoy a stress-free night of glowing fun.
1 Pair of Light-up Glasses
Glasses will NOT be sold at the dance. Pre-purchase, show up, and enjoy a stress-free night of glowing fun.
1 Drink
Drinks will NOT be sold at the dance. Pre-purchase, show up, and enjoy a stress-free night of glowing fun.
1 Cookie
Cookies will NOT be sold at the dance. Pre-purchase, show up, and enjoy a stress-free night of glowing fun.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!