AAFAA Blackburn Bulldogs PTO, INC

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AAFAA Blackburn Bulldogs PTO, INC

About this event

Sales closed

Family Glow Dance

2401 Concord Dr

Forney, TX 75126, USA

Add a donation for AAFAA Blackburn Bulldogs PTO, INC

$

Glow Dance Party Pack
$10

Each ticket includes: 1 Glow Wand, 1 Pair of Light up Glasses, 1 Drink, 1 Cookie


Pre-purchase, show up, and enjoy a stress-free night of glowing fun. 


This is NOT a drop off event. Children MUST be accompanied by an adult.

Glow Dance Entry
$6

Each ticket includes: 1 Drink, 1 Cookie

-Glow items will NOT be sold at the dance. Pre-purchase, show up, and enjoy a stress-free night of glowing fun. 


-This is NOT a drop off event. Children MUST be accompanied by an adult.

Extra Glow Wand
$3

1 Glow Wand

Glow wands will NOT be sold at the dance. Pre-purchase, show up, and enjoy a stress-free night of glowing fun. 


Extra Light-up Glasses
$2

1 Pair of Light-up Glasses

Glasses will NOT be sold at the dance. Pre-purchase, show up, and enjoy a stress-free night of glowing fun. 


Extra Drink
$1

1 Drink

Drinks will NOT be sold at the dance. Pre-purchase, show up, and enjoy a stress-free night of glowing fun. 


Extra Cookie
$2

1 Cookie

Cookies will NOT be sold at the dance. Pre-purchase, show up, and enjoy a stress-free night of glowing fun. 


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