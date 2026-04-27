Family History Services

Offered by
About this shop
Experienced LHMS researchers will trace and document three or more generations of your family history. Additional services are available for new or existing family trees.
An experienced LHMS volunteer will guide individuals or family groups through the creation, research and documentation of your family tree.
Having trouble with creating your own family tree? We can help you dig deeper into one branch or generation, enhance your tree with photographs, clean up errors, interpret DNA analyses, and more.
Once your service has been completed, a member of our team will reach out to you with the final price. Please pay that amount online or send a check to the Laconia Historical & Museum Society, PO Box 1126, Laconia, NH 03246
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!