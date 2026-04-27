Laconia Historical & Museum Society

Offered by

Laconia Historical & Museum Society

About this shop

Family History Services

Plant a Family Tree
$99

Experienced LHMS researchers will trace and document three or more generations of your family history. Additional services are available for new or existing family trees.

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DIY Ancestry
$59

An experienced LHMS volunteer will guide individuals or family groups through the creation, research and documentation of your family tree.

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Additional Services
Pay what you can

Having trouble with creating your own family tree? We can help you dig deeper into one branch or generation, enhance your tree with photographs, clean up errors, interpret DNA analyses, and more.


Once your service has been completed, a member of our team will reach out to you with the final price. Please pay that amount online or send a check to the Laconia Historical & Museum Society, PO Box 1126, Laconia, NH 03246

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!