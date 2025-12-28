Hosted by

Dallas Bar Association Family Law Section

Family Law Section Bench Bar 2026

5300 E Mockingbird Ln

Dallas, TX 75206, USA

Lawyer (Starting Feb 1, 2026)
$250

Complete event with lunch/snacks/drinks provided.

Paralegal admission
$150

Complete event with lunch/snacks/drinks provided.

Law Student/Intern Admission
$100

Complete event with lunch/snacks/drinks provided.

Law Firm Gold Sponsor
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

• Recognition on all PR Materials

• Custom Sponsorship Sign

• Includes up to eight (8) admissions

• Recognition at the Event from the Host

• May place advertisement / item in the Gift Bag

Law Firm Silver Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

• Recognition on all PR Materials

• Includes up to five (5) admissions

• Custom Sponsorship Sign

• May place advertisement / item in the Gift Bag

Law Firm Bronze Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

• Recognition on all PR Materials

• Includes up to two (2) admissions

• Recognition at the Event from the Host

• May place advertisement / item in the Gift Bag

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!