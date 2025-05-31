Family Life Coaching Association's Silent Auction

You'll receive FLCA's awesome merch: a pen, shirt, and a tote with this amazing book that has been signed by the authors and is ready for your reading pleasure! Enjoy input by not only the 3 main authors but 15 others who share their experience and wisdom in the family life coaching field.
You'll receive FLCA's awesome merch: a pen, shirt, and a tote with this amazing book that has been signed by the authors and is ready for your reading pleasure! Enjoy input by not only the 3 main authors but 15 others who share their experience and wisdom in the family life coaching field.
Signed Book: Present Moment Parenting
$25
Starting bid
You'll receive FLCA's awesome merch: a pen, shirt, and a tote with this amazing book that has been signed by the author, and it is ready for you to dig deep to help yourself or others on their parenting journey. Enjoy!
You'll receive FLCA's awesome merch: a pen, shirt, and a tote with this amazing book that has been signed by the author, and it is ready for you to dig deep to help yourself or others on their parenting journey. Enjoy!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!