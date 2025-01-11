Mount Laurel Muslim Association

Mount Laurel Muslim Association

About the memberships

2026 Membership Options

Individual Membership
$50

Valid until February 25, 2027

Includes access and membership discount to all general association events and programs
Voting rights in annual elections
Muslim Advocacy Support
Resources for school activities and materials
Local Business Discounts
Volunteer opportunities (Adult and Youth)

Family Membership
$100

Valid until February 25, 2027

Includes access and membership discount to all general association events and programs
Voting rights in annual elections
Muslim Advocacy Support
Resources for school activities and materials
Local Business Discounts
Volunteer opportunities (Adult and Youth)

Board Membership
$80

Valid until February 25, 2027

Includes access and membership discount to all general association events and programs
Voting rights in annual elections
Muslim Advocacy Support
Resources for school activities and materials
Local Business Discounts
Volunteer opportunities (Adult and Youth)

Business Membership
$150

Valid until February 25, 2027

Includes access and membership discount to all general association events and programs
Advertising on our social media, website and newsletter
Exclusive business referrals for the community
Addition to our business directory
Muslim Advocacy Support

