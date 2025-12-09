Family Movie Night 2025

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About this event
Kyle, TX 78640
General admission is $3 per person (ages 3 and older).
However, we offer a Family Cap of $15 for families with five or more attendees.
If this applies to you, please choose the Family Ticket – $15 option instead of purchasing individual tickets.
Children under 3 years of age are free
General admission is $3 per person (ages 3 and older).
However, we offer a Family Cap of $15 for families with five or more attendees.
If this applies to you, please choose the Family Ticket – $15 option instead of purchasing individual tickets.
Each ticket can be exchanged at the concession stand for hot cocoa, popcorn, bottled water, sparkling water, or candy. Pre-purchased tickets will be ready in an envelope with your name at the check-in table. Easy peasy!
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