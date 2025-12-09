Valor Kyle PSO

Hosted by

Valor Kyle PSO

About this event

Family Movie Night 2025

2355 Windy Hill Rd

Kyle, TX 78640

General admission (ages 3 & up)
$3

General admission is $3 per person (ages 3 and older).
However, we offer a Family Cap of $15 for families with five or more attendees.
If this applies to you, please choose the Family Ticket – $15 option instead of purchasing individual tickets.

Under 3 years old
Free

Children under 3 years of age are free

Family ticket $15
$15

General admission is $3 per person (ages 3 and older).

However, we offer a Family Cap of $15 for families with five or more attendees.

If this applies to you, please choose the Family Ticket – $15 option instead of purchasing individual tickets.

Concession Ticket
$2

Each ticket can be exchanged at the concession stand for hot cocoa, popcorn, bottled water, sparkling water, or candy. Pre-purchased tickets will be ready in an envelope with your name at the check-in table. Easy peasy!

Add a donation for Valor Kyle PSO

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