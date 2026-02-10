Tiffany Park Elementary PTA

Hosted by

Tiffany Park Elementary PTA

About this event

Family Movie Night 2/27/26

1601 Lake Youngs Way SE

Renton, WA 98058, USA

Single admission ticket
$2

Admission is $2 per person

Admission for 2 people
$4
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Admission for 3 people
$6
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets
Admission for 4 people
$8
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
1 concession tickets
$1

Concessions can only be purchased with tickets.

Popcorn 1 ticket

Water 1 ticket

Chips 2 tickets

Full size candy 2 tickets

Soda 2 tickets

5 concession tickets
$5

Concessions can only be purchased with tickets.

Popcorn 1 ticket

Water 1 ticket

Chips 2 tickets

Full size candy 2 tickets

Soda 2 tickets

10 concession tickets
$10

Concessions can only be purchased with tickets.

Popcorn 1 ticket

Water 1 ticket

Chips 2 tickets

Full size candy 2 tickets

Soda 2 tickets

20 concession tickets
$20

Concessions can only be purchased with tickets.

Popcorn 1 ticket

Water 1 ticket

Chips 2 tickets

Full size candy 2 tickets

Soda 2 tickets

Add a donation for Tiffany Park Elementary PTA

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