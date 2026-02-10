Family Movie Night 2/27/26

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About this event
Admission is $2 per person
Concessions can only be purchased with tickets.
Popcorn 1 ticket
Water 1 ticket
Chips 2 tickets
Full size candy 2 tickets
Soda 2 tickets
Concessions can only be purchased with tickets.
Popcorn 1 ticket
Water 1 ticket
Chips 2 tickets
Full size candy 2 tickets
Soda 2 tickets
Concessions can only be purchased with tickets.
Popcorn 1 ticket
Water 1 ticket
Chips 2 tickets
Full size candy 2 tickets
Soda 2 tickets
Concessions can only be purchased with tickets.
Popcorn 1 ticket
Water 1 ticket
Chips 2 tickets
Full size candy 2 tickets
Soda 2 tickets
$
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