BASIS Chandler Primary North Puma Boosters

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BASIS Chandler Primary North Puma Boosters

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[1Xe] Family Movie Night Class Basket

1800 E Chandler Blvd

Chandler, AZ 85225, USA

Extra Large Big Soft Blanket ($35.99 retail) item
Extra Large Big Soft Blanket ($35.99 retail) item
Extra Large Big Soft Blanket ($35.99 retail) item
Extra Large Big Soft Blanket ($35.99 retail)
$5
  • Amazon link: https://a.co/d/04vY7N1i
  • 【Giant Blanket】Measured by 120"x 120", the size of this thick huge blanket is nearly double of a a standard king size blanket. One blanket is big enough for whole family. You can share the warmth of the blanket with your family, friends and pets at any time
  • 【Outdoor & Indoor Multipurpose】 This big soft blanket can be used all year round on bed and sofa. It can cover your quilt, bedsheet and body to keep you warm. Also, it is an ideal blanket for picnics or outdoor camping
  • 【Soft & Skin-Friendly】 The oversized king blanket 120x120 is made by premium material, it is extra soft, warm and skin-friendly. It is a fluffy blanket for love and the planet. The blanket will be a perfect gift for sharing love and warmth
  • 【Ultra-Durable】 100% flannel microfiber on both side of blanket brings longevity to the blanket. Excellent structural strength is provided by strong connections at the seams and integrated design
  • 【Easy Care】 This extra large flannel fleece blanket is machine washable. Simply wash separately on a a gentle cycle with cold water. Please do not iron or bleach. The quality and color of our blanket throws are maintained in pristine condition even after multiple washes
Movie Night Popcorn Organizer Set ($39.99 retail) item
Movie Night Popcorn Organizer Set ($39.99 retail) item
Movie Night Popcorn Organizer Set ($39.99 retail) item
Movie Night Popcorn Organizer Set ($39.99 retail)
$5
  • Amazon link: https://a.co/d/0h6ptUNs
  • Movie Night Popcorn Organizer Set: this family popcorn boxes set includes 1 large plastic popcorn bucket, 6 small plastic popcorn boxes, 6 drink cups with straws, a set of alphabet stickers, and a marker pen; With everything you need for a good movie night, this movie night party supplies for family set ensures a fantastic viewing experience for you and your family; Whether you're hosting a movie night or a family party, this popcorn organizer set has you covered with its practical items
  • Suitable Size: the large family popcorn bowl measures 8.9 x 6 inches, while the small popcorn boxes are 3.6 x 6.8 inches, featuring a wide opening for easy access to salty or sweet popcorn; The movie night cups, sized at 3.8 x 6.8 inches, come with straws to meet your hydration needs during the movie; These 2 sized reusable popcorn boxes ensure convenience and enhance your movie night experience
  • Quality Materials and Reusable : the movie night popcorn organizers are made from PP material, ensuring durability and easy cleaning; The movie cups are crafted from plastic, featuring movie themed designs and equipped with straws for easy drinking; The alphabet stickers use removable, waterproof adhesive, allowing you to easily personalize your popcorn buckets and cups without worrying about them falling off
  • DIY Design: the movie nights party favors set includes alphabet stickers and a marker, allowing you to customize your popcorn buckets and cups with your favorite messages or names; This DIY popcorn containers kit feature adds a personal touch to your movie night, making it more memorable and stylish; Whether you're hosting a party or enjoying a cozy night in, this creative element enhances the fun and uniqueness of your experience
  • Versatile Use: this retro family popcorn set for movie night is good for home theaters, movie nights, and movie enthusiasts; It's an essential item for hosting small or large family gatherings, as well as any movie themed party; The thoughtful inclusion of all necessary items ensures that you and your friends or family can enjoy a fantastic movie night together
Pop n' Dulge Popcorn Movie Night Supplies ($21.95 retail) item
Pop n' Dulge Popcorn Movie Night Supplies ($21.95 retail) item
Pop n' Dulge Popcorn Movie Night Supplies ($21.95 retail) item
Pop n' Dulge Popcorn Movie Night Supplies ($21.95 retail)
$5
  • Amazon link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B4X5SLKC?_encoding=UTF8&psc=1&ref_=cm_sw_r_cp_ud_dp_87ZBAZA7QK57BHR8MWFY
  • Pop N’ Dulge popcorn movie night supplies 16 piece gift set includes: 5 gourmet popcorn kernels, 5 seasoning variety packs snacks, great for at home theater or family date night, housewarming, anniversary gifts basket ideas.
  • This kit includes 3 heirloom kernels, 5 seasoning blends, and 6 popcorn bags. The perfect movie night gifts, couples romantic date nights, or family fun with kids and adults.
  • Features Ruby Crunch, Classic Golden, and Poppin’ Blue kernels + 5 bold seasonings: Butter, Garlic Parmesan, White Cheddar, Creamy Chive, and Fiery Hot Pepper. A fun party favor treat for snack lovers, hostess and foodies for every occasion.
  • Unique gift idea for birthdays, fathers day, housewarmings, anniversaries, engagement, sympathy care package, teacher appreciation or coworkers present. Use in a microwave or stovetop to enjoy a delicious thoughtful DIY activity, for parents, boyfriends, daughters & college teens.
  • All ingredients are Non-GMO, gluten-free, OU-D Kosher, 0g trans fat. Grown on USA farms with quality you can taste. Get ready for healthy guilt-free snacking!
Microwave Popcorn Popper with Temperature Sa ($19.99 retail) item
Microwave Popcorn Popper with Temperature Sa ($19.99 retail) item
Microwave Popcorn Popper with Temperature Sa ($19.99 retail) item
Microwave Popcorn Popper with Temperature Sa ($19.99 retail)
$5
  • Amazon link: https://a.co/d/09zL4THD
  • FAST GOURMET POPCORN: Choose beautiful, durable temperature safe borosilicate glass for better popcorn popping experiences. No oil or butter needed. Hot air circulates preventing burning. Melt butter with the dual function lid for gourmet results. Dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. A fun gift idea
  • PREPARING AND SHARING: Great for a healthy snack, movie night, the big game or recipes including popcorn. Simply use the dual-function lid to measure the desired serving size, pour into the Micro-Pop and place in microwave for 3-minutes or less. Hundreds of fun and healthy snack recipe possibilities for your popcorn enjoyment.
  • MONEY WELL-SPENT: Make homemade popcorn as an alternative to buying expensive single use prepackaged bags containing unwanted chemicals, ingredients, and calories.
  • WHY GLASS IS BETTER: Watch your popcorn popping for perfect results. Temperature safe glass resists wear-and-tear and will not absorb acids or chemicals typically produced during use. Glass is made without BPA, hypoallergenic, and thermal shock resistant. Wide-mouth design and ergonomic handle add versatility and ease-of-use.
  • USE AND CARE: For use with microwaves with turntables only. Only use popcorn popper in a clean, fully functioning microwave oven with unrestricted, rotating turntable. Do not use popcorn button or setting on your microwave. Make sure to use fresh popcorn kernels.
Movie Night Bingo Cards ($14.95 retail) item
Movie Night Bingo Cards ($14.95 retail) item
Movie Night Bingo Cards ($14.95 retail) item
Movie Night Bingo Cards ($14.95 retail)
$5
  • Amazon link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DJ8JLZLJ?ref_=cm_sw_r_cp_ud_dp_BWC2QCNTDBASQ8P2MB8E
  • A must-have for movie games & family fun. Transform ordinary screen time into interactive fun with Movie Night Bingo, one of the most engaging movie games for families! Perfect for both kids and adults, this game adds excitement to any film, from animated favorites to epic blockbusters.
  • Unique movie lover gifts for all ages. Searching for family game night gifts that stand out? This reusable bingo movie playing cards is a creative and thoughtful pick for film buffs, making it one of the best card games for family night who enjoy interactive fun.
  • Reusable blockbuster game set. Each set includes 4 bingo cards and 4 markers with built-in erasers. No paper waste or replacements needed. Just wipe clean and reuse! Perfect gifts for game night and movie night entertainment. t’s the ultimate movie night gift ideas that’s fun, practical, and reusable.
  • Great for date night at home. Ditch the typical dinner-and-a-movie routine. This bingo game turns any film into a playful bonding experience, making it a perfect gift for movie lover who want a more interactive date night at home.
  • Add excitement to game night. Movie Night Bingo is a movie themed playing cards addition to any game night lineup. Whether it’s with family, friends, or your partner, it guarantees laughs, competition, and a memorable twist to your next group movie marathon.
Fandango at Home $25 Gift Card ($25.00 retail)
$5

Amazon link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FXWMMK3W?ref_=cm_sw_r_cp_ud_dp_XK0Z1MQBZCQE1AEKD672

  • Movies and TV shows wherever & whenever you want them, no subscription required!
  • Choose from over 250,000 movie and TV episodes to rent or buy. Classics to New Releases, we have them all!
  • Perfect gift for the movie enthusiast, holidays, birthdays or just to say thanks!
  • Card is redeemable only for purchases of movie, tv episodes and content rentals or purchase on Fandango at Home
  • Physical gift cards are delivered active via mail.
  • Redeem online.
  • No fees will be applied to the gift card after purchase (including dormancy, service or other fees).
  • Do not provide any card or account details (example: Gift Card Number, Expiration Date, or CVV) to someone you do not know or trust. There are a variety of scams in which fraudsters try to trick others into paying with gift cards. Double check websites before entering details online. To make sure customers are aware of potential scams that may involve asking for payment using gift cards, click on the ‘Be Informed’ tab above to learn more.
Additional Classroom Basket Donation item
Additional Classroom Basket Donation
Pay what you can

Join in supporting our classroom basket at any level that works for your family. Whether it’s $1, $5, or more, every contribution adds up and is truly appreciated!


All donations made through this option will go directly toward enhancing the contents of your child’s classroom basket. Funds will not be used for any other purpose.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!