[1Xe] Family Movie Night Class Basket

Movie Night Popcorn Organizer Set: this family popcorn boxes set includes 1 large plastic popcorn bucket, 6 small plastic popcorn boxes, 6 drink cups with straws, a set of alphabet stickers, and a marker pen; With everything you need for a good movie night, this movie night party supplies for family set ensures a fantastic viewing experience for you and your family; Whether you're hosting a movie night or a family party, this popcorn organizer set has you covered with its practical items

Suitable Size: the large family popcorn bowl measures 8.9 x 6 inches, while the small popcorn boxes are 3.6 x 6.8 inches, featuring a wide opening for easy access to salty or sweet popcorn; The movie night cups, sized at 3.8 x 6.8 inches, come with straws to meet your hydration needs during the movie; These 2 sized reusable popcorn boxes ensure convenience and enhance your movie night experience

Quality Materials and Reusable : the movie night popcorn organizers are made from PP material, ensuring durability and easy cleaning; The movie cups are crafted from plastic, featuring movie themed designs and equipped with straws for easy drinking; The alphabet stickers use removable, waterproof adhesive, allowing you to easily personalize your popcorn buckets and cups without worrying about them falling off

DIY Design: the movie nights party favors set includes alphabet stickers and a marker, allowing you to customize your popcorn buckets and cups with your favorite messages or names; This DIY popcorn containers kit feature adds a personal touch to your movie night, making it more memorable and stylish; Whether you're hosting a party or enjoying a cozy night in, this creative element enhances the fun and uniqueness of your experience