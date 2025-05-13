Family Night at Top Golf

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About this event
Grants entry to the event for 6 people in a private bay, 2 hours of game play and unlimited soft drinks, lemonade and water.
Grants entry to the event for 5 people in a private bay, 2 hours of game play and unlimited soft drinks, lemonade and water.
Grants entry to the event for 4 people in a private bay, 2 hours of game play and unlimited soft drinks, lemonade and water.
Grants entry to the event for 1 person, 2 hours of game play and unlimited soft drinks, lemonade and water. If purchasing this ticket, you will be combined with another group to fill a bay.
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