Arrowhead Elementary PTA

Hosted by

Arrowhead Elementary PTA

About this event

Family Night at Top Golf

5231 Express Dr N

Holtsville, NY 11742, USA

Private bay for 6 people
$120

Grants entry to the event for 6 people in a private bay, 2 hours of game play and unlimited soft drinks, lemonade and water.

Private bay for 5 people
$110

Grants entry to the event for 5 people in a private bay, 2 hours of game play and unlimited soft drinks, lemonade and water.

Private bay for 4 people
$100

Grants entry to the event for 4 people in a private bay, 2 hours of game play and unlimited soft drinks, lemonade and water.

Individual entry ticket
$20

Grants entry to the event for 1 person, 2 hours of game play and unlimited soft drinks, lemonade and water. If purchasing this ticket, you will be combined with another group to fill a bay.

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