Littleton Preparatory Charter School

Hosted by

Littleton Preparatory Charter School

About this event

Family Paint Party 2026

5301 S Bannock St

Littleton, CO 80120, USA

General Admission
$10

Includes all art supplies, direction from a local artist, drinks, treats and fun!

General Admission *Pay What you Can*
Free

This event costs us about $10/person to cover supplies and food. We never want cost to be the reason anyone at LPCS doesn't participate in community events. Please pay what feels comfortable to you and your family.

If you have the means and desire to pay it forward and sponsor others' ticket costs, feel free to enter a donation here. Every additional $10 donated covers supplies for one individual.

Add a donation for Littleton Preparatory Charter School

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