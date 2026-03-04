Family Par-Tee Night!

About this event
Includes Putt-Putt, Karaoke, a DJ, 50/50 raffle, driving range, plus a delicious buffet with unlimited tea and soda!
Includes Putt-Putt, Karaoke, a DJ, 50/50 raffle, driving range, plus a delicious buffet with unlimited tea and soda!
Includes Putt-Putt, Karaoke, a DJ, 50/50 raffle, driving range, plus a delicious buffet with unlimited tea and soda!
Foundation Builder Sponsor Benefits Include:
As a valued sponsor, you will also receive 8 complimentary event tickets, which include access to:
Community Champion Sponsor Benefits Include:
As a valued sponsor, you will also receive 6 complimentary event tickets, which include access to:
Hometown Hero Sponsor Benefits Include:
As a valued sponsor, you will also receive 4 complimentary event tickets, which include access to:
The Good Neighbor Sponsor Benefits Include:
As a valued sponsor, you will also receive 2 complimentary event tickets, which include access to:
Putt-Putt Tournament Details
Get ready for a fun and competitive evening at our Putt-Putt Tournament! The tournament will feature a shotgun start at 5:30 PM sharp, so all teams will begin play at the same time—don’t be late!
Teams will consist of two players competing in a best ball format, making it the perfect balance of teamwork and friendly competition. Whether you're playing to win or just out to have a great time, this format keeps the energy high and the game moving.
The entry fee is $300 per team, which includes:
Join us for an exciting night of mini golf, entertainment, and great company—we can’t wait to see you on the course!
Hole Sponsorships do not include an event ticket.
Purchase a ticket for someone else. Your generosity allows a volunteer or Habitat homeowner to attend while directly supporting our mission to build affordable housing in Carroll County.
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