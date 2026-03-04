Family Par-Tee Night!

Putt-Putt Tournament Details

Get ready for a fun and competitive evening at our Putt-Putt Tournament! The tournament will feature a shotgun start at 5:30 PM sharp, so all teams will begin play at the same time—don’t be late!

Teams will consist of two players competing in a best ball format, making it the perfect balance of teamwork and friendly competition. Whether you're playing to win or just out to have a great time, this format keeps the energy high and the game moving.

The entry fee is $300 per team, which includes:

Tournament participation

Full event entry for both players

Join us for an exciting night of mini golf, entertainment, and great company—we can’t wait to see you on the course!