Habitat for Humanity of Carroll County

Hosted by

Habitat for Humanity of Carroll County

About this event

Family Par-Tee Night!

1199 Pleasant Valley Rd S

Westminster, MD 21158, USA

Adult ticket
$50

Includes Putt-Putt, Karaoke, a DJ, 50/50 raffle, driving range, plus a delicious buffet with unlimited tea and soda!

Child aged 4-10
$25

Includes Putt-Putt, Karaoke, a DJ, 50/50 raffle, driving range, plus a delicious buffet with unlimited tea and soda!

Child under 4
Free

Includes Putt-Putt, Karaoke, a DJ, 50/50 raffle, driving range, plus a delicious buffet with unlimited tea and soda!

Foundation Builder $5,000
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Foundation Builder Sponsor Benefits Include:

  • Recognition in our official event newsletter
  • Public thank-you on Facebook
  • Prominent XXL logo placement on our event banner
  • Featured recognition on our website

As a valued sponsor, you will also receive 8 complimentary event tickets, which include access to:

  • Putt-Putt
  • Karaoke
  • Live DJ entertainment
  • 50/50 raffle
  • Driving range access
  • A delicious buffet with unlimited tea and soda
Community Champion $2,500
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Community Champion Sponsor Benefits Include:

  • Recognition in our official event newsletter
  • Public thank-you on Facebook
  • Prominent XL logo placement on our event banner
  • Featured recognition on our website

As a valued sponsor, you will also receive 6 complimentary event tickets, which include access to:

  • Putt-Putt
  • Karaoke
  • Live DJ entertainment
  • 50/50 raffle
  • Driving range access
  • A delicious buffet with unlimited tea and soda
Hometown Hero
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Hometown Hero Sponsor Benefits Include:

  • Recognition in our official event newsletter
  • Public thank-you on Facebook
  • Prominent L logo placement on our event banner
  • Featured recognition on our website

As a valued sponsor, you will also receive 4 complimentary event tickets, which include access to:

  • Putt-Putt
  • Karaoke
  • Live DJ entertainment
  • 50/50 raffle
  • Driving range access
  • A delicious buffet with unlimited tea and soda
The Good Neighbor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

The Good Neighbor Sponsor Benefits Include:

  • Recognition in our official event newsletter
  • Public thank-you on Facebook
  • Thanked by name on our event banner
  • Featured recognition on our website

As a valued sponsor, you will also receive 2 complimentary event tickets, which include access to:

  • Putt-Putt
  • Karaoke
  • Live DJ entertainment
  • 50/50 raffle
  • Driving range access
  • A delicious buffet with unlimited tea and soda
Putt-Putt Tournament
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Putt-Putt Tournament Details

Get ready for a fun and competitive evening at our Putt-Putt Tournament! The tournament will feature a shotgun start at 5:30 PM sharp, so all teams will begin play at the same time—don’t be late!

Teams will consist of two players competing in a best ball format, making it the perfect balance of teamwork and friendly competition. Whether you're playing to win or just out to have a great time, this format keeps the energy high and the game moving.

The entry fee is $300 per team, which includes:

  • Tournament participation
  • Full event entry for both players

Join us for an exciting night of mini golf, entertainment, and great company—we can’t wait to see you on the course!

Hole Sponsor
$100

Hole Sponsorships do not include an event ticket.

Pay It Forward Ticket
$50

Purchase a ticket for someone else. Your generosity allows a volunteer or Habitat homeowner to attend while directly supporting our mission to build affordable housing in Carroll County.

Add a donation for Habitat for Humanity of Carroll County

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