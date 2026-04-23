Wisconsin Malayalee Association Inc

Hosted by

Wisconsin Malayalee Association Inc

About this event

Family Picnic’26 New Members

2585 Pilgrim Rd

Brookfield, WI 53005, USA

Family Membership
$20

Registered members will receive special discounted rates for all events throughout 2026.

Validity: Membership is valid until December 2026.

Individual Membership
$10

Registered members will receive special discounted rates for all events throughout 2026.

Validity: Membership is valid until December 2026.

Student Membership
$8

Registered members will receive special discounted rates for all events throughout 2026.

Validity: Membership is valid until December 2026.

Kids 5 - 17 / Seniors 60+
$10

Discounted registration fee for Picnic

Adults 16 - 60
$15

Discounted registration fee for Picnic

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