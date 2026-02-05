Beaver Creek Elementary PTO

Beaver Creek Elementary PTO

Family Pizza Bingo 2026

601 W Pennsylvania Ave

Downingtown, PA 19335, USA

Family Pizza Bundle
$30

Includes 1 large cheese pizza and 4 bingo cards. Each bingo card gives you 10 rounds of play!

Bingo Card Only
$5

Each bingo card is good for all 10 regular rounds of play!

SPECIAL Round Bingo Card
$5

Each special bingo card is good for 1 special round of bingo!

Large Cheese Pizza
$15

1 Large Cheese Pizza

Raffle Tickets (5)
$5

Set of 5 raffle tickets with a chance to win from some exciting baskets!

Raffle Tickets (10)
$10

Set of 10 raffle tickets with a chance to win from some exciting baskets!

Raffle Tickets (25)
$20

Set of 25 raffle tickets (BEST DEAL) with a chance to win from some exciting baskets!

