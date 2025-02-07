eventClosed

Family Preschool's Silent Auction Beer Tooth Event

Kidstruction Zone Rentals
$50

Valued at $225, the Pedal Party Package comes with the following: * 4 pedal powered construction trucks * Foam bricks, cinder blocks, and wood * Construction cones * 4 kid-sized wheelbarrows You also get the following to keep: * 4 reflective vests * 4 hard hats Rental is for 4 hours on the date/time of your choosing that isn't already booked with Kidstruction Zone Rentals.
Wine Tasting for 18
$50

Book yourself and your friends a wine tasting for 18 people with Wines for Humanity. The wine tasting comes with a curated selection of wines and expert descriptions, tips, tricks, and information for each of the wines you try.
Beer Tooth Gift Basket
$25

The gift basket includes 2 glasses, a Beer Tooth shirt, and a $25 Beer Tooth gift card.

