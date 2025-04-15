Family Promise Of Tulsa County's Silent Auction

Join your friends or family for an unforgettable night at the ballpark with four premium seats behind home plate for a Tulsa Drillers game!
Feel the excitement as the crack of the bat and cheers from the crowd surround you. But that’s not all—after the game, you’ll have the opportunity to watch the spectacular post-game fireworks display from the field on one of the following dates: 5/23, 6/7, 7/25, 8/16, or 9/12.
Imagine the thrill of being right where the action happens, sharing laughter and cheers with friends or family as you create cherished memories. This experience will light up your summer and be talked about for years to come! Don’t miss your chance to make this magical evening a reality!
Join your friends or family for an unforgettable night at the ballpark with four premium seats behind home plate for a Tulsa Drillers game!
Feel the excitement as the crack of the bat and cheers from the crowd surround you. But that’s not all—after the game, you’ll have the opportunity to watch the spectacular post-game fireworks display from the field on one of the following dates: 5/23, 6/7, 7/25, 8/16, or 9/12.
Imagine the thrill of being right where the action happens, sharing laughter and cheers with friends or family as you create cherished memories. This experience will light up your summer and be talked about for years to come! Don’t miss your chance to make this magical evening a reality!
End of the Rainbow
$100
Starting bid
Elevate your home decor with a breathtaking drone photo of downtown Tulsa, beautifully framed photo from Damon's Droneography featuring a stunning double rainbow arching over the skyline. This vibrant piece captures the essence of our city in a way that will leave guests in awe!
Imagine this striking artwork displayed in your living room or office, sparking conversations and bringing a dash of color and joy to your space. It’s not just a photo; it’s a captivating reminder of nature’s beauty that will brighten your home for years to come. Don’t miss your chance to own this incredible piece of art!
Elevate your home decor with a breathtaking drone photo of downtown Tulsa, beautifully framed photo from Damon's Droneography featuring a stunning double rainbow arching over the skyline. This vibrant piece captures the essence of our city in a way that will leave guests in awe!
Imagine this striking artwork displayed in your living room or office, sparking conversations and bringing a dash of color and joy to your space. It’s not just a photo; it’s a captivating reminder of nature’s beauty that will brighten your home for years to come. Don’t miss your chance to own this incredible piece of art!
Pickleball Party Pack and Lesson
$100
Starting bid
Get ready to serve up some fun with this fantastic Pickleball Party Pack! This exciting bundle includes Pickleball lesson with Mia Dunagan, a SLK paddle complete with a stylish purse-bottle holder for on-the-go hydration, Core pickle balls for those thrilling matches, additional pickleball swag, and a chic Luna Pickleball bag to carry it all in style.
Whether you're a seasoned pro or just starting out, this pack is your ticket to endless hours of pickleball excitement. Perfect for friends, family, or even a fun day out at the courts, this set will have you rallying in style. Don’t miss your chance to snag this awesome collection and take your game to the next level!
Get ready to serve up some fun with this fantastic Pickleball Party Pack! This exciting bundle includes Pickleball lesson with Mia Dunagan, a SLK paddle complete with a stylish purse-bottle holder for on-the-go hydration, Core pickle balls for those thrilling matches, additional pickleball swag, and a chic Luna Pickleball bag to carry it all in style.
Whether you're a seasoned pro or just starting out, this pack is your ticket to endless hours of pickleball excitement. Perfect for friends, family, or even a fun day out at the courts, this set will have you rallying in style. Don’t miss your chance to snag this awesome collection and take your game to the next level!
Get ready for an action-packed experience with this exciting package designed for both moms and their little one!
Pickleball Lesson with James Moore, Summer kids camp at LaFortune Park with a brand new racket to start the fun.
Complete the experience with a fun pickleball swag bag!
This package is all about making memories while enjoying sports together! Bid now for a chance to create unforgettable moments of laughter, learning, and fun. Perfect for active moms and their adventurous kiddos!
Get ready for an action-packed experience with this exciting package designed for both moms and their little one!
Pickleball Lesson with James Moore, Summer kids camp at LaFortune Park with a brand new racket to start the fun.
Complete the experience with a fun pickleball swag bag!
This package is all about making memories while enjoying sports together! Bid now for a chance to create unforgettable moments of laughter, learning, and fun. Perfect for active moms and their adventurous kiddos!
Pearl Jewelry Set
$100
Starting bid
Add a touch of timeless elegance to your collection with this stunning set of pearl earrings, necklace, and bracelet, graciously donated by Moody's Jewelry. Each piece showcases the classic beauty of pearls, making them a perfect signature accessory for any occasion.
This set will not only enhance your jewelry collection but also serve as a cherished heirloom for future Mrs. Roper Romps. Whether you're dressing up for a special event or adding a refined touch to your everyday look, these pearls are sure to make a statement. Don’t miss the chance to own this beautiful ensemble that embodies elegance and sophistication!
Add a touch of timeless elegance to your collection with this stunning set of pearl earrings, necklace, and bracelet, graciously donated by Moody's Jewelry. Each piece showcases the classic beauty of pearls, making them a perfect signature accessory for any occasion.
This set will not only enhance your jewelry collection but also serve as a cherished heirloom for future Mrs. Roper Romps. Whether you're dressing up for a special event or adding a refined touch to your everyday look, these pearls are sure to make a statement. Don’t miss the chance to own this beautiful ensemble that embodies elegance and sophistication!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!