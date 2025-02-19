Family Puppy Yoga Fundraiser Berkeley Heights YMCA

The class is scheduled to begin promptly at 12 pm so please plan to arrive at least 10-15 minutes early for setup. 100% of the proceeds from your donation go back to HFGDR! The yoga level will be geared towards beginners so all levels can participate! 😍
CHILD Puppy Yoga Participant
$15
Must be 10+ to participate in this class. By purchasing this ticket, you agree that your accompanied child has had previous experience with dogs/is comfortable with the natural behaviors of a young puppy, including, but not limited to - teething, barking, etc.
