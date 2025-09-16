Family Ranch Visit Fall 2026

Your Ranch Family Visit is for Las Vegas-Clark County Library District and City of North Las Vegas Cardholders ONLY. Advance reservations are required to receive one FREE visit to The Ranch during scheduled Family Farm Days. This is for all children from the same family. There is no limit on the number of adults who can accompany children. This activity is appropriate for children and teens, ages 2 to 13 and toddlers, 6 to 23 months. Teens 14 to 17 are welcome, too.