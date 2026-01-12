Hosted by

Eastern Region Open Bible Churches

About this event

Family Camp '26

2501 Great Wolf Dr

Mason, OH 45040, USA

Event Deposit (if not paying full amount now)
$100

This is a one time registration fee and is applied to your final price.

Full Admission (per person)
$300

Payment in full per person for all lodging, catered meals, sessions, OBE Swag, water park fun, and more, without deposit.

Family Plan (4 or more)
$1,200

This is the discounted rate for larger families (paying full amount without deposit)

Make-A-Payment
Pay what you can

This is your installment payment option after deposit has been paid. You can pay what you can, when you can, but the total must be paid in full by the day of event.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!