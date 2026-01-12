Family Camp '26

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About this event
This is a one time registration fee and is applied to your final price.
Payment in full per person for all lodging, catered meals, sessions, OBE Swag, water park fun, and more, without deposit.
This is the discounted rate for larger families (paying full amount without deposit)
This is your installment payment option after deposit has been paid. You can pay what you can, when you can, but the total must be paid in full by the day of event.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!