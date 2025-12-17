St. George Coptic Orthodox Church

St. George Coptic Orthodox Church

Family Retreat- As for me and my house, we will worship the LORD (Joshua 24:15) - وأما أنا وبيتى فنعبد الرب (يشوع ١٥:٢٤)

4951 S Washington Ave

Titusville, FL 32780, USA

Full Payment- Riverside(some 2 beds some K Bed + sofa)
$270

This registration for the stay and includes the meal accommodation for 2 people. Reservation confirmation requires a deposit of half the total retreat cost.

Full Payment- Pool side room(some 2 beds some K Bed + sofa)
$260

This registration for the stay and includes the meal accommodation for 2 people.Reservation confirmation requires a deposit of half the total retreat cost.

Full Payment- Parking side room( K Bed)
$240

This registration for the stay and includes the meal accommodation for 2 people.

Full meal Accommodation per person
$50
Half Payment- Riverside(some 2 beds some K Bed + sofa)
$135

This registration covers half of the retreat payment and includes meal accommodations for two people.

To confirm your reservation, a deposit of 50% of the total retreat cost is required.

The remaining balance will be due on January 17th.

Half Payment -Pool side room(some 2 beds some K Bed + sofa)
$130

This registration covers half of the retreat payment and includes meal accommodations for two people.

To confirm your reservation, a deposit of 50% of the total retreat cost is required.

The remaining balance will be due on January 17th.

Half Payment - Parking side room( K Bed)
$120

This registration covers half of the retreat payment and includes meal accommodations for two people.

To confirm your reservation, a deposit of 50% of the total retreat cost is required.

The remaining balance will be due on January 17th.

Half meal accommodation per person
$25

This registration covers half of the meal accommodations per person.

To confirm your reservation, a deposit of 50% of the total retreat cost is required.

The remaining balance will be due on January 17th.

Full Meal accommodation for kids under 8
$40

This registration covers full of the meal accommodations for kids under 8 years old .

