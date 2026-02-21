Hosted by

2024 Gadson Family Reunion

Family Reunion

Registration (Ages 13+)
$130

Registration for ages 13 and higher. Add the total number of this item for the total number of people in this category.

Registration (Ages 4-12)
$80

Registration for kids ages 4 to 12. Add the total number of this item for the total number of people in this category.

Registration (Ages 3 and Under)
Free

Registration for kids ages 3 and under. Add the total number of this item for the total number of people in this category. (Even though registration for children aged 3 and under is free, please add this item for registration purposes)

T-Shirt (Youth)
$10

Youth T-Shirt sizes Medium and Large. Please select the shirt size corresponding with this item.

T-Shirt (Adult S, M, L, XL)
$10

Adult T-Shirt sizes Small, Medium, Large, and X-Large. Please select the shirt size corresponding with this item.

T-Shirt (Adult 2X-Large)
$12

Adult T-Shirt size 2X-Large.

T-Shirt (Adult 3X-Large, 4X-Large, 5X-Large)
$13

Adult T-Shirt sizes 3X-Large, 4X-Large, and 5X-Large. Please select the shirt size corresponding with this item.

