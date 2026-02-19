High Profile Athletes

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High Profile Athletes

About this event

FAMILY REUNION Ebanez - Ibanes - Ibanez

96 Kamani St #1149

Pahala, HI 96777, USA

2nd-4th Generation (18 years and older)
$45

**PLEASE READ - At checkout, select "OTHER" and enter $0.00 in contribution field to avoid extra fees during check-out.


$45 Registration Fee applies to 2nd-4th generation direct descendants only (ages 18 and older).  NO FEE Required For:

  • 1st generation
  • Spouses of direct descendants
  • All children 17 and under

For those who are not required to pay, please still register below so we can get an accurate headcount.

1st Generation ADULTS - FREE
Free

NO FEE Required For:

  • 1st generation
  • Spouses of direct descendants
  • All children 17 and under

Even if no fee required, please still register so we can get an accurate headcount.


**IMPORTANT - At checkout, select "OTHER" and enter $0.00 in contribution field to avoid extra fees during check-out.

ADULTS (Non-descendants) - FREE
Free

NO FEE Required For:

  • 1st generation
  • Spouses of direct descendants
  • All children 17 and under

Even if no fee required, please still register so we can get an accurate headcount.


**IMPORTANT - At checkout, select "OTHER" and enter $0.00 in contribution field to avoid extra fees during check-out.

Children 17 and under - FREE
Free

NO FEE Required For:

  • 1st generation
  • Spouses of direct descendants
  • All children 17 and under

Even if no fee required, please still register so we can get an accurate headcount.


**IMPORTANT - At checkout, select "OTHER" and enter $0.00 in contribution field to avoid extra fees during check-out.

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