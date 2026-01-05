Family Shabbat Experience 2/6/26

Use this ticket for any guest seated at the table. Please enter an amount you are comfortable with. For reference, this dinner costs us about $40/person. In order to provide more equitable access to our programs, JOI has moved to "set your own price" tickets for all of our programing. This way, you can pay what you think each program is worth to you, taking into consideration how much you can afford or you can choose to pay more to help offset the price for those less fortunate.

