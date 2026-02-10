Family Support Circle Inc

Hosted by

Family Support Circle Inc

About this event

Family Support Circle's Inc., 25th Anniversary Fundraising Gala

1210 Rockbridge Rd NW

Georgia 30093, USA

👪 General & Community Impact Tickets
$125

Celebrate 25 years of service and be part of FSC’s vision for the future.


This ticket includes:

• Admission to the 25th Anniversary Fundraising Gala
• Dinner & program experience
• Access to live entertainment and inspiring speakers


Your attendance directly supports FSC’s education, youth development, family services, and global initiatives — helping strengthen communities one person at a time.


⚖️Board Patron VIP Experience
$225

Elevate your evening with our exclusive Board Patron VIP experience designed for donors, partners, and community leaders.


This ticket includes:

  • Premium seating experience w/ Host Board Member
  • Access to the VIP Area
  • VIP Gala admission
  • Exclusive Meet & Greet with keynote and FSC leadership
  • Dinner & full program access

Your VIP support helps expand FSC's programs and fuels the next chapter of impact.



♥️Youth Impact Table
$2,025

Impact: Helps fund afterschool programs, membership, scholarships, and youth leadership initiatives.


This table includes:

  • Seating for 8 guests (General Admission)
  • Recognition in event program
  • Support for FSC Youth Development &education programs.


👑Family Advancement VIP Table
$2,525

Impact:

Supports FSC's Family services, including education, immigration support, wellness, and community outreach.


This ticket includes:

  • Seating for VIP guests
  • VIP Lounge Area
  • Exclusive Meet & Greet
  • Recognition in program and event signage


👑Circle of Legacy VIP Table
$3,025

Impact: Directly fuels FSC's long-term sustainability, youth programs, senior services, and international initiatives.


This Table includes:

  • Preferred VIP seating for 8
  • VIP Lounge access
  • Exclusive Meet & Greet
  • Premium reception at the event
  • Special thank-you acknowledgement from FSC leadership
Support From Afar- Donation Only (Not Attending)
Pay what you can

Can't attend but want to make a difference?


Your donation is 100% deductible and supports FSC's life-changing programs serving families locally and globally.



Every contribution helps us expand our circle of care for youth, adults, and seniors.

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