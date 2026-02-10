Family Support Circle's Inc., 25th Anniversary Fundraising Gala

About this event
Georgia 30093, USA
Celebrate 25 years of service and be part of FSC’s vision for the future.
This ticket includes:
• Admission to the 25th Anniversary Fundraising Gala
• Dinner & program experience
• Access to live entertainment and inspiring speakers
Your attendance directly supports FSC’s education, youth development, family services, and global initiatives — helping strengthen communities one person at a time.
Elevate your evening with our exclusive Board Patron VIP experience designed for donors, partners, and community leaders.
This ticket includes:
Your VIP support helps expand FSC's programs and fuels the next chapter of impact.
Impact: Helps fund afterschool programs, membership, scholarships, and youth leadership initiatives.
This table includes:
Impact:
Supports FSC's Family services, including education, immigration support, wellness, and community outreach.
This ticket includes:
Impact: Directly fuels FSC's long-term sustainability, youth programs, senior services, and international initiatives.
This Table includes:
Can't attend but want to make a difference?
Your donation is 100% deductible and supports FSC's life-changing programs serving families locally and globally.
Every contribution helps us expand our circle of care for youth, adults, and seniors.
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