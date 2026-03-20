Family Support Circle Inc's Silent Auction (25th Anniversary)

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
This beautifully colored piece will add a touch of brightness to any room.
Starting bid
Beautiful Lady
Starting bid
Vibrant in Color!
Starting bid
SOLD
Starting bid
The Mask
Starting bid
Beauty & Grace
Starting bid
SOLD
Starting bid
The Table
Starting bid
SOLD
Starting bid
Starting bid
Beautifully colored and vibrant from every angle
Starting bid
Wisdom sits in this space
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Three beautifully crafted art pieces. Fabric designed with rich color!
Starting bid
Explore this beautifully colored book filled with history, art and information.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!