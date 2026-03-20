Hosted by

Family Support Circle Inc

About this event

Family Support Circle Inc's Silent Auction (25th Anniversary)

Pick-up location

1210 Rockbridge Rd NW, Norcross, GA 30093, USA

Pierre Civile item
Pierre Civile
$700

Starting bid

This beautifully colored piece will add a touch of brightness to any room.

Pierre Cinvile item
Pierre Cinvile
$700

Starting bid

Beautiful Lady

Alix Xavier item
Alix Xavier
$700

Starting bid

Vibrant in Color!

Alix Xavier item
Alix Xavier
$500

Starting bid

SOLD

Alix Xavier item
Alix Xavier
$700

Starting bid

The Mask

Pierre Princivil item
Pierre Princivil
$650

Starting bid

Beauty & Grace

J.Jordan item
J.Jordan
$300

Starting bid

SOLD

Carlos Baptiste item
Carlos Baptiste
$300

Starting bid

The Table

Elio item
Elio
$200

Starting bid

SOLD

The Smoke item
The Smoke
$500

Starting bid

Motion in Time item
Motion in Time
$400

Starting bid

Beautifully colored and vibrant from every angle

Wisdom item
Wisdom
$400

Starting bid

Wisdom sits in this space

The Gift item
The Gift
$450

Starting bid

The Walk item
The Walk
$500

Starting bid

Together item
Together
$500

Starting bid

Three beautifully crafted art pieces. Fabric designed with rich color!

Beautiful Haitian History Book of Art & Color item
Beautiful Haitian History Book of Art & Color
$125

Starting bid

Explore this beautifully colored book filled with history, art and information.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!