Sunita L Williams Elementary School Parent Teacher Council

Hosted by

Sunita L Williams Elementary School Parent Teacher Council

About this event

Family Swim at Goldfish Swim School

45 4th Ave

Needham, MA 02494, USA

1-Swimmer Family
$30

Select this option if you will only have ONE (1) swimmer in your family. This is needed to track headcount. Please only select ONE ticket.

2-Swimmer Family
$30
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Select this option if you will have TWO (2) swimmers in your family. This is needed to track headcount. Please only select ONE ticket.

3-Swimmer Family
$30
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Select this option if you will have THREE (3) swimmers in your family. This is needed to track headcount. Please only select ONE ticket.

4-Swimmer Family
$30
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Select this option if you will have FOUR (4) swimmers in your family. This is needed to track headcount. Please only select ONE ticket.

5-Swimmer Family
$30

10 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Select this option if you will have FIVE (5) swimmers in your family. This is needed to track headcount. Please only select ONE ticket.

6-Swimmer Family
$30

8 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Select this option if you will have SIX (6) swimmers in your family. This is needed to track headcount. Please only select ONE ticket.

Add a donation for Sunita L Williams Elementary School Parent Teacher Council

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!