Family Tagalog Class - Spring 2026

Program fee is $100 - $120 per child

(please adjust accordingly for multiple children, 1 ticket = 1 child)





We encourage families who are able to select the $120 rate, as it helps sustain our program and support our teachers. The sliding scale is offered to ensure our classes remain accessible to all families, please choose the amount that works best for you.





For those who are able, please also consider adding a donation (below) to your ticket purchase. Any additional support helps us bring more programs like these to our community.