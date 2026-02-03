Hillside Academy

Hosted by

Hillside Academy

About this event

Family Trivia Night

15510 1st Ave NE

Duvall, WA 98019 (RSD)

General Admission - Single Ticket
$25

Ticket price includes a hot dog, bag of chips and a drink.

Family Four Pack
$95

Ticket price includes a hot dog, bag of chips and a drink for four.

Family Five Pack
$120

Ticket price includes a hot dog, bag of chips and a drink for five.

Golden Ticket Prize #1
$50

Donate $50 for a chance to win our first golden ticket prize - $500 Costco Shop card!

Golden Ticket Prize #2
$50

Donate $50 for a chance to win our second golden ticket prize - an all-inclusive, 2 night stay on Doe Bay Resort & Retreat on Orcas Island!

Add a donation for Hillside Academy

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