Family Turkey Bowl

Grab your exclusive Turkey Bowl 2025 House Color T-Shirt! This custom spirit wear is only available for this event and allows you to showcase your House pride. Your shirt will be in your specific House color and can be customized with your favorite number! Available in both youth and adult sizes.
To guarantee your T-shirt is ready for game day, you must place your order by November 5th. All shirts will be available for pick up at the check-in table on Saturday, November 15th; orders received after the November 5th deadline will still arrive, but are not guaranteed to be ready in time for the game.
Whether you're cheering from the sidelines or just enjoying the atmosphere, this free Spectator Pass is your ticket to the festivities. Dress up and get creative: we will be awarding a prize for the Best and Most Creative Spectator Spirit Outfit and Most Creative Dual House Spirit Outfit for those who have students in multiple Houses! Come build community and rally your House!
It takes strength to compete and a generous heart to lead. Altruismo participants, carry the banner of the House of Givers into the game. Show them the power of balanced strength and fierce determination. Let's go, Black House!
Two slots are available to co-captain. You will also be working with the student House Leader as your assistant captain. Once both slots are filled, we will notify both parents and give info if you would like to start working on a game plan for your team. One week prior to the event we will send the list of your whole team along with more game day details. Your role will be rallying your team, however you want to drive support!
Friendship is our foundation, but victory is our mission! Amistad participants, rely on your team, compete with fierce spirit, and remember: the fighting spirit of an Amistadian never dies! Show them why you're the house to beat!
Family means everything in the House of Isibindi. Go into the game with the fierce loyalty of a pride of lions! Use your quiet strength, display your courage, and fight for every member of the Green House! Whoop! Bindi! Whoop! Bindi!
You represent the House of Kindness! Enter the game with respect for your competitors, but fight with the fierce protection of the Dragon! Let your inner strength shine, and remember: Kindness is a true strength. Go, Purple House!
Dream big and fight bigger! Rêveur participants, you are part of a legendary House that proved the size of the heart is more important than the size of the group. With freedom and wild abandon, let nothing stand in the way of your dream! Rev-- Rev, Rev Rêveur!
Rise above and soar! Sollevare participants, bring your unique spark of creativity and your uplifting spirit to the competition. Like the Phoenix rising from the ashes, overcome every challenge and help lift your teammates to victory! Go Yellow House!
