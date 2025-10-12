Family Turkey Bowl

Grab your exclusive Turkey Bowl 2025 House Color T-Shirt! This custom spirit wear is only available for this event and allows you to showcase your House pride. Your shirt will be in your specific House color and can be customized with your favorite number! Available in both youth and adult sizes.

To guarantee your T-shirt is ready for game day, you must place your order by November 5th. All shirts will be available for pick up at the check-in table on Saturday, November 15th; orders received after the November 5th deadline will still arrive, but are not guaranteed to be ready in time for the game.