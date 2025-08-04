Florida A&M University National Alumni Association - Tampa Chapter

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Florida A&M University National Alumni Association - Tampa Chapter

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FAMU Homecoming Bus Trip - Secure Your Seat!

Add a donation for Florida A&M University National Alumni Association - Tampa Chapter

$

Full Trip Payment
$75

This one-time payment guarantees your spot for the roundtrip experience to the FAMU vs. Alcorn State Homecoming game. No additional payments required—you're all set to ride!

Pay Remaining Balance
$40

*This option is only for participants who previously paid the $35 deposit.


For those who’ve already reserved their seat with a deposit, use this option to pay your remaining $40 balance and complete your trip payment.


Please only select this if you’ve already paid a deposit.

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