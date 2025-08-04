FAMU Homecoming Bus Trip - Secure Your Seat!

Hosted by
About this event
$
This one-time payment guarantees your spot for the roundtrip experience to the FAMU vs. Alcorn State Homecoming game. No additional payments required—you're all set to ride!
*This option is only for participants who previously paid the $35 deposit.
For those who’ve already reserved their seat with a deposit, use this option to pay your remaining $40 balance and complete your trip payment.
Please only select this if you’ve already paid a deposit.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!