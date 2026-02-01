FAMU NAA Leon County Chapter Annual Scholarship Gala

About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Title Sponsor - $6,000.00 or more title recognition for the Scholarship Gala as being
"Presented by Company Name", (Full page color company advertisement in the souvenir booklet, one-
front row table (8 tickets) with sponsor markers, acknowledgment in souvenir booklet as a Platinum
Sponsor, Event and Program Recognition, and 1 Year Platinum Sponsor displayed on the home page of
the Leon County Chapter website. Three $1,000 scholarships or one $3,000 scholarship named in your
honor with additional recognition at the Student Sendoff e.g. The John Doe Scholarship or Jane Doe
Memorial Scholarship)
Platinum Sponsor - $4,000.00 or more (Full page color company advertisement in the souvenir
booklet, one- front row table (8 tickets) with sponsor markers, acknowledgment in souvenir booklet
as a Platinum Sponsor, Event and Program Recognition, and 1 Year Platinum Sponsor displayed on
the home page of the Leon County Chapter website. Two $1,000 scholarships or one $2,000
scholarship named in your honor with additional recognition at the Student Sendoff e.g. The John Doe
Scholarship or Jane Doe Memorial Scholarship)
Gold Sponsor - $3,000.00 (Full page color company advertisement in the souvenir booklet, one
(1) front row table (8 tickets) with sponsor marker, acknowledgment in souvenir booklet as a Gold
Sponsor, Event and Program Recognition, and 1 Year Gold Sponsor displayed on the home page of the
Leon County Chapter website). One $1,000 scholarship named in your honor with additional
recognition at the Student Sendoff e.g. ABC Corporation Scholarship
Silver Sponsor - $2,000.00 (Full page color company advertisement in the souvenir booklet,
premium seating for 8 with sponsor marker, acknowledgment in souvenir booklet as a Silver Sponsor,
Event and Program Recognition, and 1 Year Silver Sponsor displayed on the home page of the Leon
County Chapter website). One $1,000 Scholarship named in your honor with additional recognition at
the Student Sendoff e.g. The Brown Family Scholarship
Bronze Sponsor/Named Scholarship Contribution - $1,500.00 (Full Page color company
advertisement in the souvenir booklet, priority seating for 8 (Tickets not included at this sponsorship
level) One scholarship named in your honor with additional recognition at the Student Sendoff,
acknowledgment in souvenir booklet as a Bronze Sponsor, Event and Program Recognition, and 1 Year
Bronze Sponsor displayed on the home page of the Leon County Chapter website).
Table Sponsor - $1000.00 (Recognition in the souvenir booklet as a table sponsor, priority seating for
8 (Tickets are included at this sponsorship level )
$
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