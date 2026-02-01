Famu NAA Leon County Chapter

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Famu NAA Leon County Chapter

About this event

FAMU NAA Leon County Chapter Annual Scholarship Gala

1835 Althea Gibson Wy

Tallahassee, FL 32310, USA

General Admission
$100

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Title Sponsor
$6,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Title Sponsor - $6,000.00 or more title recognition for the Scholarship Gala as being


"Presented by Company Name", (Full page color company advertisement in the souvenir booklet, one-

front row table (8 tickets) with sponsor markers, acknowledgment in souvenir booklet as a Platinum


Sponsor, Event and Program Recognition, and 1 Year Platinum Sponsor displayed on the home page of

the Leon County Chapter website. Three $1,000 scholarships or one $3,000 scholarship named in your

honor with additional recognition at the Student Sendoff e.g. The John Doe Scholarship or Jane Doe

Memorial Scholarship)

Platinum Sponsor
$4,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Platinum Sponsor - $4,000.00 or more (Full page color company advertisement in the souvenir

booklet, one- front row table (8 tickets) with sponsor markers, acknowledgment in souvenir booklet

as a Platinum Sponsor, Event and Program Recognition, and 1 Year Platinum Sponsor displayed on

the home page of the Leon County Chapter website. Two $1,000 scholarships or one $2,000

scholarship named in your honor with additional recognition at the Student Sendoff e.g. The John Doe

Scholarship or Jane Doe Memorial Scholarship)

Gold Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Gold Sponsor - $3,000.00 (Full page color company advertisement in the souvenir booklet, one

(1) front row table (8 tickets) with sponsor marker, acknowledgment in souvenir booklet as a Gold

Sponsor, Event and Program Recognition, and 1 Year Gold Sponsor displayed on the home page of the

Leon County Chapter website). One $1,000 scholarship named in your honor with additional

recognition at the Student Sendoff e.g. ABC Corporation Scholarship

Silver
$2,000

Silver Sponsor - $2,000.00 (Full page color company advertisement in the souvenir booklet,

premium seating for 8 with sponsor marker, acknowledgment in souvenir booklet as a Silver Sponsor,

Event and Program Recognition, and 1 Year Silver Sponsor displayed on the home page of the Leon

County Chapter website). One $1,000 Scholarship named in your honor with additional recognition at

the Student Sendoff e.g. The Brown Family Scholarship

Bronze/Named Scholarship Contribution
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Bronze Sponsor/Named Scholarship Contribution - $1,500.00 (Full Page color company

advertisement in the souvenir booklet, priority seating for 8 (Tickets not included at this sponsorship

level) One scholarship named in your honor with additional recognition at the Student Sendoff,

acknowledgment in souvenir booklet as a Bronze Sponsor, Event and Program Recognition, and 1 Year

Bronze Sponsor displayed on the home page of the Leon County Chapter website).

Table Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Table Sponsor - $1000.00 (Recognition in the souvenir booklet as a table sponsor, priority seating for

8 (Tickets are included at this sponsorship level )

AD Outside Back Cover (Color)
$700
AD Inside Front Cover (Color)
$600
AD Inside Back Cover (Color)
$600
AD Full Page (Color)
$300
AD Half Page (Color)
$150
AD Quarter Page
$75
Add a donation for Famu NAA Leon County Chapter

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