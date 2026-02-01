FAMU NAA Leon County Chapter Annual Scholarship Gala

Title Sponsor - $6,000.00 or more title recognition for the Scholarship Gala as being





"Presented by Company Name", (Full page color company advertisement in the souvenir booklet, one-

front row table (8 tickets) with sponsor markers, acknowledgment in souvenir booklet as a Platinum





Sponsor, Event and Program Recognition, and 1 Year Platinum Sponsor displayed on the home page of

the Leon County Chapter website. Three $1,000 scholarships or one $3,000 scholarship named in your

honor with additional recognition at the Student Sendoff e.g. The John Doe Scholarship or Jane Doe

Memorial Scholarship)