Florida A&M University Rattler Boosters, Incorporated

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Florida A&M University Rattler Boosters, Incorporated

About this event

FAMU Rattler Boosters One-Day Bus Trip to ASU

915 University Dr N

Montgomery, AL 36106, USA

Bus Ticket
$125

One day bus trip for Florida A&M University vs. Alabama State University football game at ASU Stadium in Montgomery, AL. (Game ticket not included)

Please note: All purchases are Non‑Refundable.

Bus Ticket - First Deposit
$75
Available until Jun 1

First Deposit due by May 31, 2026 - One day bus trip for Florida A&M University vs. Alabama State University football game at ASU Stadium in Montgomery, AL. (Game ticket not included) Please note: Deposits are Non‑Refundable.

Bus Ticket - Final Deposit
$50
Available until Aug 18

Final Deposit - One day bus trip for Florida A&M University vs. Alabama State University football game at ASU Stadium in Montgomery, AL. (Game ticket not included) Please note: Deposits are Non‑Refundable.

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