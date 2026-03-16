FAMU Rattler Boosters One-Day Bus Trip to ASU

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One day bus trip for Florida A&M University vs. Alabama State University football game at ASU Stadium in Montgomery, AL. (Game ticket not included)
Please note: All purchases are Non‑Refundable.
First Deposit due by May 31, 2026 - One day bus trip for Florida A&M University vs. Alabama State University football game at ASU Stadium in Montgomery, AL. (Game ticket not included) Please note: Deposits are Non‑Refundable.
Final Deposit - One day bus trip for Florida A&M University vs. Alabama State University football game at ASU Stadium in Montgomery, AL. (Game ticket not included) Please note: Deposits are Non‑Refundable.
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