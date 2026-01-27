D30 Toastmasters International

Hosted by

D30 Toastmasters International

About this event

FAN Your Journey, District 30 Toastmasters Annual Conference

Wojcik Conference Center

1200 Algonquin Rd, Palatine, IL 60067

Early Bird
$60
Available until Apr 2

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

General Admission
$70

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Lunch
$19
Available until Apr 27

Shredded Chili Orange BBQ Chicken, Coleslaw, Potato Salad, Cornbread Muffin, and Black Forest Brownie

Dinner
$30
Available until Apr 27

Tex Mex Taco Bar with Beef, Grilled Chicken and Tex Mex Veggies, Mexican Rice, Corn and Flour Tortillas, Beverage, and Hand Dipped Spiced Chocolate Cookie

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!