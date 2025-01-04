Fanamania 2025 Sponsorship Form

Exhibit Space inside or outside Stadium Club Orlando, in the lobby of the Caribe Royale Resort or within the Stadium Club (bring your own set-up), five complimentary event tickets (each ticket is valued at $50), inclusion in social media posts, confirmation email mention at ticket purchase checkout, the option to distribute physical ad materials, dedicated social media post, signage inside the event, logo on club TVs, logo on sign at hotel entrance, ad on event web page, dedicated signage at club entrance, dedicated signage at hotel entrance, logo on entry wristbands
Gold Sponsorship
$1,000
2 left!
Exhibit Space inside or outside Stadium Club Orlando, in the lobby of the Caribe Royale Resort or within the Stadium Club (bring your own set-up), five complimentary event tickets (each ticket is valued at $50), inclusion in social media posts, confirmation email mention at ticket purchase checkout, the option to distribute physical ad materials, dedicated social media post, signage inside the event, logo on club TVs, logo on sign at hotel entrance, ad on event web page, dedicated signage at club entrance
Silver Sponsorship
$500
2 left!
Exhibit Space inside or outside Stadium Club Orlando, in the lobby of the Caribe Royale Resort or within the Stadium Club (bring your own set-up), five complimentary event tickets (each ticket is valued at $50), inclusion in social media posts, confirmation email mention at ticket purchase checkout, the option to distribute physical ad materials, dedicated social media post, signage inside the event, logo on club TVs, logo on sign at hotel entrance, ad on event web page
Bronze Sponsorship
$250
2 left!
Exhibit Space inside or outside Stadium Club Orlando, in the lobby of the Caribe Royale Resort or within the Stadium Club (bring your own set-up), five complimentary event tickets (each ticket is valued at $50), inclusion in social media posts, confirmation email mention at ticket purchase checkout, the option to distribute physical ad materials, dedicated social media post, signage inside the event, logo on club TVs
Exhibitor Only
$100
2 left!
Exhibitor Only Includes: Exhibit Space Outside Stadium Club Orlando, in the lobby of the Caribe Royale Resort (bring your own set-up); one complimentary event ticket, inclusion in social media posts, confirmation email mention at ticket purchase checkout, and the option to distribute physical ad materials
