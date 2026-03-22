Fancy Feline TNR

Offered by

Fancy Feline TNR

About the memberships

Fancy Feline TNR's Memberships

Whisker Helper
$5

Renews monthly

Helps us work toward saving a life.

Quarter Cat Club
$13

Renews monthly

Funds 1 cat every 4 months. You have saved 3 cats a year!

Half Cat Hero
$26

Renews monthly

Covers half a TNR each month. 6 cats a year!!

The Life Saver
$52

Renews monthly

Fully Sponsors 1 cat every month!

You have helped save 12 cats a year!!

Colony Protector
$104

Renews monthly

Saves 2 Cats Every month!

You have helped save 24 Cats a year!!!

Annual Hero!!!
$100

Valid until March 23, 2027

Annual
$300

Valid until March 23, 2027

Annual
$500

Valid until March 23, 2027

Add a donation for Fancy Feline TNR

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!