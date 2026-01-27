Fancy Foot Massager Pop-Up

One chance of winning Sumell Foot Massager with heat or ice therapy!!! Imagine a nice food massage ANYTIME your heart desires! ($199 retail) Local pickup only in Turbotville or Norry

Thoughtful Gift for Active Men or ANYONE really: Elevate his recovery routine with Sumell Shiatsu Foot Massager. Designed for hardworking dads, athletes, or outdoorsmen, it combats muscle fatigue and stress—perfect for Father’s Day, birthdays, or "just because" moments

Senior-Friendly Comfort: With a soothing heating function, this Foot Massager with heat promotes better circulation and eases chronic foot discomfort, providing gentle yet effective relief tailored to the needs of older adults

FSA HSA Approved Item: The heated mode relaxes stiff muscles like a foot massager for circulation, while gel packs (included) provide instant cooling - ideal for post-exercise fatigue and swollen feet during summer heatwaves