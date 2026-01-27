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Fancy Foot Massager Pop-Up

One chance of winning foot massager
$5

One chance of winning Sumell Foot Massager with heat or ice therapy!!! Imagine a nice food massage ANYTIME your heart desires! ($199 retail) Local pickup only in Turbotville or Norry


  • Thoughtful Gift for Active Men or ANYONE really: Elevate his recovery routine with Sumell Shiatsu Foot Massager. Designed for hardworking dads, athletes, or outdoorsmen, it combats muscle fatigue and stress—perfect for Father’s Day, birthdays, or "just because" moments
  • Senior-Friendly Comfort: With a soothing heating function, this Foot Massager with heat promotes better circulation and eases chronic foot discomfort, providing gentle yet effective relief tailored to the needs of older adults
  • FSA HSA Approved Item: The heated mode relaxes stiff muscles like a foot massager for circulation, while gel packs (included) provide instant cooling - ideal for post-exercise fatigue and swollen feet during summer heatwaves
  • Designed for Pros & Athletes: Those with physically demanding jobs or active lifestyles, our Foot Massager with Heat & Ice therapy offers deep-kneading and shiatsu massage to aid muscle recovery, reduce tension, and enhance relaxation after a long day or intense workout


Three chances of winning foot massager
$10

Three chances of winning Sumell Foot Massager with heat or ice therapy!!! Imagine a nice food massage ANYTIME your heart desires! ($199 retail) Local pickup only in Turbotville or Norry


  • Thoughtful Gift for Active Men or ANYONE really: Elevate his recovery routine with Sumell Shiatsu Foot Massager. Designed for hardworking dads, athletes, or outdoorsmen, it combats muscle fatigue and stress—perfect for Father’s Day, birthdays, or "just because" moments
  • Senior-Friendly Comfort: With a soothing heating function, this Foot Massager with heat promotes better circulation and eases chronic foot discomfort, providing gentle yet effective relief tailored to the needs of older adults
  • FSA HSA Approved Item: The heated mode relaxes stiff muscles like a foot massager for circulation, while gel packs (included) provide instant cooling - ideal for post-exercise fatigue and swollen feet during summer heatwaves
  • Designed for Pros & Athletes: Those with physically demanding jobs or active lifestyles, our Foot Massager with Heat & Ice therapy offers deep-kneading and shiatsu massage to aid muscle recovery, reduce tension, and enhance relaxation after a long day or intense workout


Eight chances of winning foot massager
$20

Eight chances of winning Sumell Foot Massager with heat or ice therapy!!! Imagine a nice food massage ANYTIME your heart desires! ($199 retail) Local pickup only in Turbotville or Norry


  • Thoughtful Gift for Active Men or ANYONE really: Elevate his recovery routine with Sumell Shiatsu Foot Massager. Designed for hardworking dads, athletes, or outdoorsmen, it combats muscle fatigue and stress—perfect for Father’s Day, birthdays, or "just because" moments
  • Senior-Friendly Comfort: With a soothing heating function, this Foot Massager with heat promotes better circulation and eases chronic foot discomfort, providing gentle yet effective relief tailored to the needs of older adults
  • FSA HSA Approved Item: The heated mode relaxes stiff muscles like a foot massager for circulation, while gel packs (included) provide instant cooling - ideal for post-exercise fatigue and swollen feet during summer heatwaves
  • Designed for Pros & Athletes: Those with physically demanding jobs or active lifestyles, our Foot Massager with Heat & Ice therapy offers deep-kneading and shiatsu massage to aid muscle recovery, reduce tension, and enhance relaxation after a long day or intense workout


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