Fancy Hat Tea Party Fundraiser

About this event
Join us for a beautiful afternoon of tea, delicious food, raffles, a silent auction, inspiring speakers, and meaningful connection in a warm and welcoming atmosphere. Guest is invited to wear a fancy hat or come as they are. Hats will also be available for purchase.
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