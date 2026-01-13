Moceans Center For Independent Living Inc

Fancy Pants Golf Tournament

100 School Rd

Marlboro Township, NJ 07746, USA

Foursome
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 tickets - each include 9 hole round of golf, golf cart access, breakfast, networking, luncheon and silent auction


Non Golfer Attendee
$125

Access to breakfast, networking, luncheon and silent auction


Hole Sponsor
$2,500

Includes golf balls, a custom flag at the sponsored hole , name on large scale event signage, name on scrolling TV presentations, and a certificate of appreciation presented at the event, includes 1 foursome

Refreshment Ticket Sponsor
$3,000

Includes company name on napkins, name on large scale event signage, name on scrolling TV presentations, social media posts for the month leading up to the tournament, includes 2 foursomes

Food Sponsor
$5,000

Includes company name on menu cards and to go item stickers, name on large scale event signage, name on scrolling TV presentations, and includes 1 foursome each


Golf Cart Sponsor
$5,000

Includes static signage on golf carts, name on large scale event signage, name on scrolling TV presentations


Player Gift Sponsor
$2,500

 Showcase your brand with prominent signage at the player gift area and foursome included in the outing. This sponsorship highlights your commitment to inclusion and community partnerships while ensuring every participant receives a memorable token of appreciation.

Hole-in-One Sponsor
$1,000

The Hole-in-One Sponsor will have their company logo prominently displayed at the designated prize hole. This sponsorship includes participation for one golfer in the full day of tournament activities and offers strong visibility tied to one of the tournament’s most exciting moments.


Tee Box Sponsor
$350

 The Tee Box Sponsor receives company logo placement on an individual hole sign located on the course, providing targeted on-course brand exposure throughout the tournament.

Putting Green Sponsor
$1,750

 The Putting Green Sponsor receives company logo placement on signage at the putting green, a high-traffic area for golfers throughout the event. This sponsorship includes participation for two golfers in the full day of tournament activities.

