Fancy Pants Golf Tournament

4 tickets - each include 9 hole round of golf, golf cart access, breakfast, networking, luncheon and silent auction
Access to breakfast, networking, luncheon and silent auction
Includes golf balls, a custom flag at the sponsored hole , name on large scale event signage, name on scrolling TV presentations, and a certificate of appreciation presented at the event, includes 1 foursome
Includes company name on napkins, name on large scale event signage, name on scrolling TV presentations, social media posts for the month leading up to the tournament, includes 2 foursomes
Includes company name on menu cards and to go item stickers, name on large scale event signage, name on scrolling TV presentations, and includes 1 foursome each
Includes static signage on golf carts, name on large scale event signage, name on scrolling TV presentations
Showcase your brand with prominent signage at the player gift area and foursome included in the outing. This sponsorship highlights your commitment to inclusion and community partnerships while ensuring every participant receives a memorable token of appreciation.
The Hole-in-One Sponsor will have their company logo prominently displayed at the designated prize hole. This sponsorship includes participation for one golfer in the full day of tournament activities and offers strong visibility tied to one of the tournament’s most exciting moments.
The Tee Box Sponsor receives company logo placement on an individual hole sign located on the course, providing targeted on-course brand exposure throughout the tournament.
The Putting Green Sponsor receives company logo placement on signage at the putting green, a high-traffic area for golfers throughout the event. This sponsorship includes participation for two golfers in the full day of tournament activities.
