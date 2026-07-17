Two smiling children are featured in the background above the text "Fancy Prance" and event details, with icons for running, walking, a kid's dash, and virtual participation in the foreground.
Esther's Friends, The Esther Viola Frey Memorial Foundation

Hosted by

Esther's Friends, The Esther Viola Frey Memorial Foundation

About this event

Fancy Prance

Virtual

5K Run
$35

This distance represents the journey from Esther's home to Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, where she received much of her care. Every step honors Esther's strength and the countless families making similar journeys.

1-Mile Walk
$20

A distance everyone can enjoy! Whether you're walking with family, pushing a stroller, rolling in a wheelchair, or taking your dog along, the 1-Mile option is a fun way for participants of all ages and abilities to make an impact.

Kid Dash
$10

Inspired by Esther's joyful spirit, the Kid Dash gives our youngest supporters a chance to be part of the fun. Even the smallest steps can make a difference!

Add a donation for Esther's Friends, The Esther Viola Frey Memorial Foundation

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