Fancy Prance

About this event
This distance represents the journey from Esther's home to Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, where she received much of her care. Every step honors Esther's strength and the countless families making similar journeys.
A distance everyone can enjoy! Whether you're walking with family, pushing a stroller, rolling in a wheelchair, or taking your dog along, the 1-Mile option is a fun way for participants of all ages and abilities to make an impact.
Inspired by Esther's joyful spirit, the Kid Dash gives our youngest supporters a chance to be part of the fun. Even the smallest steps can make a difference!
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