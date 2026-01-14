We're so happy you can join us for our winter concert, "Fanfare and Funk"! Balcony seating provides a great audio experience, but visibility of the band is somewhat obstructed. If this is not an issue, this is the ticket for you! Be sure to download your e-ticket from the confirmation email. You can print it or show the QR code on your mobile device, so we can check you in at the door. We look forward to seeing you in the audience!