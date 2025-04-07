FANHS-HTX 10 Year Anniversary Celebration

You are allowed up to one guest since the venue is limited on space. Kindly be on time, or even early! registration begins at 1:30pm
Annual Individual Membership
$30
Renew or Extend your annual individual membership with a $10 discount! This annual fee is usually $30, but sign up now and it's only $20! This is an individual adult 18 to 61 years old and not currently enrolled in college/university.
Decade Individual Membership
$150
Renew or Extend your decade individual membership with a $10 discount! This decade fee is usually $150, but sign up now and it's only $140! This is an individual adult 18 to 61 years old and not currently enrolled in college/university.
Lifetime Individual Membership
$300
Become a LIFETIME individual member with a $10 discount! This lifetime fee is usually $300, but sign up now and it's only $290! This is an individual adult 18 to 61 years old and not currently enrolled in college/university.
Annual Family Membership
$45
Renew or Extend your annual family membership with a $10 discount! This annual fee is usually $45, but sign up now and it's only $35! Family members include everyone in one household aka physical address.
Decade Family Membership
$250
Renew or Extend your decade family membership with a $10 discount! This decade fee is usually $250, but sign up now and it's only $240! Family members include everyone in one household aka physical address.
Lifetime Family Membership
$350
Become a LIFETIME family member with a $10 discount! This lifetime fee is usually $350, but sign up now and it's only $340! Family members include everyone in one household aka physical address.
Annual Silver Senior Membership
$10
Renew or Extend your annual silver senior membership FOR FREE! Silver Seniors are offered to individual adults ages 62 and over.
Annual College Student (FT/PT) Membership
$10
Renew or Extend your annual student membership FOR FREE! Currently enrolled college/University students include any scholars at any level of their education (trade, associates, bachelors, masters, PhD). We kindly ask to see your current school ID upon request.
