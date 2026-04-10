I Am Necessary Ministry

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I Am Necessary Ministry

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Fanning the Flames - A Wellness Check

480 Doctor M.L.K. Jr Ave Suite 110

Memphis, TN 38126, USA

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Investment
$65

Fanning the Flames: A Wellness Check 
Miracles Require Movement

Join us for a powerful wellness experience focused on faith, mental clarity, and physical discipline. Through guided teaching, journaling, light movement, and interactive vendor experiences, you’ll be equipped to take action in your everyday life.

Your ticket includes wellness activities, refreshments, and a personal journal.

Come ready to move—mind, body, and spirit.


Wear your cute workout clothes

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!