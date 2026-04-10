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Fanning the Flames: A Wellness Check
Miracles Require Movement
Join us for a powerful wellness experience focused on faith, mental clarity, and physical discipline. Through guided teaching, journaling, light movement, and interactive vendor experiences, you’ll be equipped to take action in your everyday life.
Your ticket includes wellness activities, refreshments, and a personal journal.
Come ready to move—mind, body, and spirit.
Wear your cute workout clothes
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!