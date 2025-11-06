Regents Of The University Of California At San Diego

Regents Of The University Of California At San Diego

🧚🏽‍♀️✨ FANTASHE: A Fantasy Drag Brunch & Toy Drive ✨🎄

3796 5th Ave San Diego

CA 92103 United States

🎟️ 1. Fantasy Admission
$25

✨ Admission to the FANTASHE drag brunch + holiday feast + show access + 1 raffle ticket

🎁 Or bring a NEW, unopened toy (with receipt) for entry!

💋 Every ticket and toy helps bring joy to families and youth affected by HIV.

🪄 2. Raffle Royale
$40

🎟️ Admission + brunch/feast + drag show + 5 raffle tickets ($20 value)

💋 Win fabulous prizes and help raise funds for local families — every ticket helps make magic happen!

👑 4. Queen’s Court VIP
$50

👠 Priority seating + admission + brunch/feast + drag show + 🎟️ 5 raffle tickets ($20 value)

💄 The ultimate FANTASHE experience — sip, slay, and give back in style!

🌟 Perfect for supporters, superfans, or sponsors who want to go all out!

