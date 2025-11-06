🧚🏽‍♀️✨ FANTASHE: A Fantasy Drag Brunch & Toy Drive ✨🎄

Hosted by
About this event
CA 92103 United States
✨ Admission to the FANTASHE drag brunch + holiday feast + show access + 1 raffle ticket
🎁 Or bring a NEW, unopened toy (with receipt) for entry!
💋 Every ticket and toy helps bring joy to families and youth affected by HIV.
🎟️ Admission + brunch/feast + drag show + 5 raffle tickets ($20 value)
💋 Win fabulous prizes and help raise funds for local families — every ticket helps make magic happen!
👠 Priority seating + admission + brunch/feast + drag show + 🎟️ 5 raffle tickets ($20 value)
💄 The ultimate FANTASHE experience — sip, slay, and give back in style!
🌟 Perfect for supporters, superfans, or sponsors who want to go all out!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!