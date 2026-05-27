Bristol Pride Inc

Hosted by

Bristol Pride Inc

About this event

Fantasy Pride Ball 26

59 N Main St

Bristol, CT 06010, USA

Supporter (EARLY BIRD!)
$75
Available until Oct 3

Get your Early Bird Tickets now! A special thanks for our supporters that purchase early! The ticket price will go up to $100 on 10/03/2026.


Includes: Networking/Socializing & Appetizers, Buffet Dinner & Dessert, Rainbow Carpet Photo, Fantasy Costume Contest Entry, Dancing, cash bar and a silent auction.

Supporter
$100

Includes: Networking/Socializing & Appetizers, Buffet Dinner & Dessert, Rainbow Carpet Photo, Fantasy Costume Contest Entry, Dancing, cash bar and a silent auction.

Non-Profit Sponsor Supporter
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes: 2 tickets, A business card ad, social media recognition, Networking/Socializing & Appetizers, Buffet Dinner & Dessert, Rainbow Carpet Photo, Fantasy Costume Contest Entry, Dancing, cash bar and a silent auction.

Bronze Supporter
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes: 4 tickets, A business card ad, social media recognition, Networking/Socializing & Appetizers, Buffet Dinner & Dessert, Rainbow Carpet Photo, Fantasy Costume Contest Entry, Dancing, cash bar and a silent auction.

Silver Supporter
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Includes: 8 tickets, 1 Quarter Page ad, Pride Month Promo, social media recognition, Networking/Socializing & Appetizers, Buffet Dinner & Dessert, Rainbow Carpet Photo, Fantasy Costume Contest Entry, Dancing, cash bar and a silent auction.

Gold Supporter
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets

Includes: 12 tickets, 1 Half Page ad, Pride Month Promo, social media recognition, Speaking at the event. Networking/Socializing & Appetizers, Buffet Dinner & Dessert, Rainbow Carpet Photo, Fantasy Costume Contest Entry, Dancing, cash bar and a silent auction.

Platinum Supporter
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets

Includes: 16 tickets, Front page logo/full ad, Pride Month Promo, social media recognition, Introducing the DJ and entertainment, along with speaking at the event. Networking/Socializing & Appetizers, Buffet Dinner & Dessert, Rainbow Carpet Photo, Fantasy Costume Contest Entry, Dancing, cash bar and a silent auction.

Add a donation for Bristol Pride Inc

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