FAPRNA-NV 3rd Luminance Awards and Gala Souvenir Program and Sponsorship

SAMPAGUITA
$2,500
  1. Complimentary colored full-page  regular AD excluding inside front, centerfold, inside back and back cover in the Souvenir Journal
  2. Sponsorship Acknowledgement in Montage
  3. Company logo will be displayed on FAPRNA-NV website for 3 months
  4. (2) Complimentary Event Tickets for November 15, 2025, Luminance Gala at Red Rock Casino
GUMAMELA
$2,000
  1. Complimentary colored full-page  regular AD excluding inside front, centerfold, inside back and back cover in the Souvenir Journal
  2. Sponsorship Acknowledgement in Montage
  3. Company logo will be displayed on FAPRNA-NV website for 3 months
  4. (1) Complimentary Event Ticket for November 15, 2025, Luminance Gala at Red Rock Casino
SANTAN
$1,500
  1. Complimentary colored full-page  regular AD excluding inside front, centerfold, inside back and back cover in the Souvenir Journal
  2. Sponsorship Acknowledgement in Montage
  3. Company logo will be displayed on FAPRNA-NV website for 3 months
  4. (1) Complimentary Event Ticket for November 15, 2025, Luminance Gala at Red Rock Casino
YLANG YLANG
$1,000
  1. Complimentary colored full-page  regular AD excluding inside front, centerfold, inside back and back cover in the Souvenir Journal
  2. Sponsorship Acknowledgement in Montage
  3. Company logo will be displayed on FAPRNA-NV website for 3 months
  4. (1) Complimentary Event Ticket for November 15, 2025, Luminance Gala at Red Rock Casino
AD for the SouvenirJournal- INSIDE FRONT COVER
$750

As a valued sponsor, your advertisement will be prominently featured on the inside front cover of our Souvenir Journal—one of the most visible and prestigious placements. This premium position ensures maximum exposure and lasting recognition among all event attendees and community partners.

AD for the SouvenirJournal- INSIDE BACK COVER
$750

As a distinguished sponsor, your advertisement will appear on the inside back cover of our Souvenir Journal—a premium placement offering excellent visibility and brand exposure. This position ensures your message is seen and remembered by all attendees as they close the event program.

AD for the SouvenirJournal- BACK COVER
$1,000

As a premier sponsor, your advertisement will be showcased on the back cover of our Souvenir Journal—the most visible and sought-after placement. This exclusive spot guarantees maximum exposure, ensuring your brand leaves a lasting impression on every reader.

AD for the SouvenirJournal- CENTERFOLD LEFT PAGE
$300

As a featured sponsor, your advertisement will be displayed on the centerfold left page of our Souvenir Journal—an eye-catching, high-impact position that captures attention at the heart of the publication. This prime placement ensures strong visibility and audience engagement.

AD for the SouvenirJournal- CENTERFOLD RIGHT PAGE
$300

As a featured sponsor, your advertisement will be displayed on the centerfold right page of our Souvenir Journal—an eye-catching, high-impact position that captures attention at the heart of the publication. This prime placement ensures strong visibility and audience engagement.

AD for the SouvenirJournal- FULL PAGE COLORED AD
$150

As a valued sponsor, your full-page colored advertisement will be prominently featured within the Souvenir Journal, providing vibrant, full-impact visibility for your brand. This placement allows you to showcase your message in a bold and engaging format that stands out to all readers.

