Sowing Growth

Offered by

Sowing Growth

About this shop

Farm & Artisan Vendor Booth Reservation & T-Shirt

1 Seasonal Space item
1 Seasonal Space
$275

1 Seasonal Booth Space

0
2 Seasonal Booth Spaces item
2 Seasonal Booth Spaces
$505

Two market booth spaces

0
3 Seasonal Booth Spaces item
3 Seasonal Booth Spaces
$735

3 Market Booth Spaces

0
1 Daily Booth Space item
1 Daily Booth Space
$17

1 Daily Booth Space

0
2 Daily Booth Spaces item
2 Daily Booth Spaces
$34

2 Vendor Booth Spaces (DAILY)

0
Holiday Market Booth item
Holiday Market Booth
$25

One Booth at November 22nd Market

0
Holiday Market Booth item
Holiday Market Booth
$25

One booth at December 13th Market

0
Custom Booth Price item
Custom Booth Price
Pay what you can

$

Amount is per item

The Market Manager has adjusted a customized pricing. This will be a non-typical vendor category.

Market T-Shirt - Sm item
Market T-Shirt - Sm item
Market T-Shirt - Sm
$25

Cornflower Blue Market T-Shirt

0
Market T-Shirt - M item
Market T-Shirt - M item
Market T-Shirt - M
$25

Cornflower blue Market t-Shirt.

0
Market T-Shirt - Lg item
Market T-Shirt - Lg item
Market T-Shirt - Lg
$25

Cornflower Blue Market T-shirt

0
Market T-Shirt - XLg item
Market T-Shirt - XLg item
Market T-Shirt - XLg
$25

Cornflower Blue Market T-shirt

0
Market T-Shirt - XXLg item
Market T-Shirt - XXLg item
Market T-Shirt - XXLg
$25

Cornflower Blue Market T-shirt

0
Add a donation for Sowing Growth

$

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