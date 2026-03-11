About this event
Please select this option to pay your balance online.
Please select this option if you will be paying on the first day of camp by cash, check, or tap to pay.
Select this option if your family has applied for a scholarship. Any remaining balance from your scholarship award will be due on the first day of camp.
Please select this option if you have campers attending four or more camps total throughout Summer 2026.
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