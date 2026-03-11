Mountain Kids, Inc.

Hosted by

Mountain Kids, Inc.

About this event

Farm Camp

630 Estates Dr

Pounding Mill, VA 24637, USA

Farm Camp Balance Online Payment
$100

Please select this option to pay your balance online.

Farm Camp Balance In Person Payment
$100

Please select this option if you will be paying on the first day of camp by cash, check, or tap to pay.

Scholarship Recipient
Free

Select this option if your family has applied for a scholarship. Any remaining balance from your scholarship award will be due on the first day of camp.

Multi Camp Ticket
$92.50

Please select this option if you have campers attending four or more camps total throughout Summer 2026.

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