Farm Camp Week 2

About this event
Full day of farm camp fun with morning and afternoon activities, including hands-on experiences with our chickens.
Note: Lunch is NOT included. Space is limited.
Hands-on morning camp with farm activities, crafts, outdoor play, and supervised time with our chickens.
Note: Lunch is NOT included. Space is limited.
Fun afternoon camp featuring games, creative projects, and hands-on time with our chickens.
Note: Lunch is NOT included. Arrival at 1:00 PM. Space is limited.
Join the waitlist if your preferred session is full. We will contact you if a space becomes available. This does not reserve a camp spot.
Support a camper in our community by sponsoring their farm camp experience. This ticket is a donation only and does not register a child for camp.
For volunteers ages 12+, must attend full day M-F. Space is limited based on camp size and date. Volunteers will receive confirmation and additional details by email after registering.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!