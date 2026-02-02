Moss Haven Farm

Hosted by

Moss Haven Farm

About this event

Farm Camp Week 2

9202 Moss Farm Ln

Dallas, TX 75243, USA

Full Day of Camp
$430

Full day of farm camp fun with morning and afternoon activities, including hands-on experiences with our chickens.

  • For students who have completed Kindergarten through 5th grade (rising 1st–6th graders).
  • Morning & afternoon snacks provided
  • Please bring a packed lunch and water bottle

Note: Lunch is NOT included. Space is limited.

AM Session (9am-12pm)
$215

Hands-on morning camp with farm activities, crafts, outdoor play, and supervised time with our chickens.

  • For students who have completed Kindergarten through 5th grade (rising 1st–6th graders).
  • Morning snacks provided
  • Please bring a water bottle

Note: Lunch is NOT included. Space is limited.

PM session (1pm-4pm)
$215

Fun afternoon camp featuring games, creative projects, and hands-on time with our chickens.

  • For students who have completed Kindergarten through 5th grade (rising 1st–6th graders).
  • Afternoon snacks provided
  • Please bring a water bottle

Note: Lunch is NOT included. Arrival at 1:00 PM. Space is limited.

Waitlist
Free

Join the waitlist if your preferred session is full. We will contact you if a space becomes available. This does not reserve a camp spot.

Sponsor a Camper
$50

Support a camper in our community by sponsoring their farm camp experience. This ticket is a donation only and does not register a child for camp.

Volunteer
Free

For volunteers ages 12+, must attend full day M-F. Space is limited based on camp size and date. Volunteers will receive confirmation and additional details by email after registering.

Add a donation for Moss Haven Farm

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