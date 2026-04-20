With Love For The Animals Inc

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With Love For The Animals Inc

About this event

Farm Chore Days

Westlake

FL, USA

Raking anytime 9am-Noon
Pay what you can

Pay $0 to register, but please complete the sale to receive the address for Sunflower Haven Farm. This is private property, and we ask that you do not share the address or show up without a reservation. Thank you!

Pick up trash - move rocks anytime 9am-Noon
Pay what you can

Pay $0 to register, but please complete the sale to receive the address for Sunflower Haven Farm. This is private property, and we ask that you do not share the address or show up without a reservation. Thank you!

Pick up animal poop anytime 9am-Noon
Pay what you can

Pay $0 to register, but please complete the sale to receive the address for Sunflower Haven Farm. This is private property, and we ask that you do not share the address or show up without a reservation. Thank you!

Dog Bath 930am-11am
Pay what you can

Pay $0 to register, but please complete the sale to receive the address for Sunflower Haven Farm. This is private property, and we ask that you do not share the address or show up without a reservation. Thank you!

Feed Animals 9-940am
Pay what you can

Pay $0 to register, but please complete the sale to receive the address for Sunflower Haven Farm. This is private property, and we ask that you do not share the address or show up without a reservation. Thank you!

Clean doggy couches 10am
Pay what you can

Pay $0 to register, but please complete the sale to receive the address for Sunflower Haven Farm. This is private property, and we ask that you do not share the address or show up without a reservation. Thank you!

Clean out water containers 1030am
Pay what you can

Pay $0 to register, but please complete the sale to receive the address for Sunflower Haven Farm. This is private property, and we ask that you do not share the address or show up without a reservation. Thank you!

Lay down pine bedding 11am
Pay what you can

Pay $0 to register, but please complete the sale to receive the address for Sunflower Haven Farm. This is private property, and we ask that you do not share the address or show up without a reservation. Thank you!

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