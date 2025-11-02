Farm Party Reservations for November 2, 2025 - Please join us, there is still space, so no need to reserve online! See you soon!

Hosted by
About this event
Pittstown, NJ 08867, USA
There is no charge to reserve, but we'd like to know how many folks are coming! Stay for an hour, stay all afternoon, we look forward to greeting you!
Of course we'll be thrilled if you can make a donation, thanks in advance!
Enjoy a focused wine tasting with wine maker Peter Leitner in the library at the winery! Limited to 10 at each session, this experience will deepen your appreciation of the delicious wines while supporting Circle Haven! 35% of the tasting fee will be donated to Circle Haven and is tax-deductible!
Enjoy a focused wine tasting with wine maker Peter Leitner in the library at the winery! Limited to 10 at each session, this experience will deepen your appreciation of the delicious wines while supporting Circle Haven! 35% of the tasting fee will be donated to Circle Haven and is tax-deductible!
Enjoy a focused wine tasting with wine maker Peter Leitner in the library at the winery! Limited to 10 at each session, this experience will deepen your appreciation of the delicious wines while supporting Circle Haven! 35% of the tasting fee will be donated to Circle Haven and is tax-deductible!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!