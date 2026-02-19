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Chester, SC 29706, USA
Details to be announced soon.
Please contact us with any questions
Six Week Homeschool Course
Hooves of the Republic: Horses in American History
Dates and times to be announced.
Please bring lunch, bottled water, and a snack.
Six Week Homeschool Course
Land & Legacy: U.S. History Through the American Farm
Dates and times to be announced.
Please bring lunch, bottled water, and a snack
Details to be announced soon.
Please contact us with any questions
Six Week Homeschool Course
Hooves of the Republic: Horses in American History
Dates and times to be announced.
Please bring lunch, bottled water, and a snack.
Six Week Homeschool Course
Land & Legacy: U.S. History Through the American Farm
Dates and times to be announced.
Please bring lunch, bottled water, and a snack
Details to be announced.
Please contact us with any questions
Six Week Homeschool Course
Hooves of the Republic: Horses in American History
Dates and times to be announced.
Please bring lunch, bottled water, and a snack.
Six Week Homeschool Course
Land & Legacy: U.S. History Through the American Farm
Dates and times to be announced.
Please bring lunch, bottled water, and a snack
Our Summer Farm School runs June 28–August 2, offering Pre-K thru 5th grade students a fun, hands-on learning experience in a natural farm setting. Children will explore math, science, and history through engaging outdoor activities, including learning about plant life cycles, planting crops to be harvested in the fall, and discovering the rhythms of farm life. It’s a great opportunity for kids to connect with nature, build practical skills, and enjoy meaningful time outdoors.
$
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