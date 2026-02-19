Our Summer Farm School runs June 28–August 2, offering Pre-K thru 5th grade students a fun, hands-on learning experience in a natural farm setting. Children will explore math, science, and history through engaging outdoor activities, including learning about plant life cycles, planting crops to be harvested in the fall, and discovering the rhythms of farm life. It’s a great opportunity for kids to connect with nature, build practical skills, and enjoy meaningful time outdoors.