Strides of Strength Therapeutic Services, Inc

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Strides of Strength Therapeutic Services, Inc

About this event

Farm School

2717 Gaston Farm Rd

Chester, SC 29706, USA

Home School (Elementary) Aug 17-Sept 26, 2026
$50

Details to be announced soon.


Please contact us with any questions

Home School (Middle/High) Aug 17-Sept 26, 2026 History 1
$480

Six Week Homeschool Course

Hooves of the Republic: Horses in American History


Dates and times to be announced.

Please bring lunch, bottled water, and a snack.

Home School (Middle/High) Aug 17-Sept 26, 2026 History 2
$480

Six Week Homeschool Course

Land & Legacy: U.S. History Through the American Farm


Dates and times to be announced.


Please bring lunch, bottled water, and a snack

Home School (Elementary) Sept 28-Nov 6, 2026
$50

Details to be announced soon.


Please contact us with any questions

Home School (Middle/High) Sept 28-Nov 6, 2026 History 1
$480

Six Week Homeschool Course

Hooves of the Republic: Horses in American History


Dates and times to be announced.

Please bring lunch, bottled water, and a snack.

Home School (Middle/High) Sept 28-Nov 6, 2026 History 2
$480

Six Week Homeschool Course

Land & Legacy: U.S. History Through the American Farm


Dates and times to be announced.


Please bring lunch, bottled water, and a snack

Home School (Elementary) April 12-May 14, 2027
$50

Details to be announced.


Please contact us with any questions

Home School (Middle/High) April 12-May 14, 2027 History 1
$480

Six Week Homeschool Course

Hooves of the Republic: Horses in American History


Dates and times to be announced.

Please bring lunch, bottled water, and a snack.

Home School (Middle/High) April 12-May 14, 2027 History 2
$480

Six Week Homeschool Course

Land & Legacy: U.S. History Through the American Farm


Dates and times to be announced.


Please bring lunch, bottled water, and a snack

Summer School (Elementary) June 28-Aug 2
$120

Our Summer Farm School runs June 28–August 2, offering Pre-K thru 5th grade students a fun, hands-on learning experience in a natural farm setting. Children will explore math, science, and history through engaging outdoor activities, including learning about plant life cycles, planting crops to be harvested in the fall, and discovering the rhythms of farm life. It’s a great opportunity for kids to connect with nature, build practical skills, and enjoy meaningful time outdoors.

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